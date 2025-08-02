Only NBC Can Suspend Radio License, FG Tells Niger Govt

The Federal Government has said it acknowledged the fact that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as stipulated by law.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who was reacting to the recent directive by the Niger State government to suspend the operations of Badegi FM, a radio station in Minna, however, called for calm.

Idris, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, said he noted concerns raised by various stakeholders in the media industry regarding the issue.

The minister admitted that he was at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting in Minna on August 1 when the state governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, issued the directive.

According to him, the governor cited allegations of unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government by the radio station as a reason for the directive.

He, however, welcomed the decision of the Niger State government to formally report the perceived “unethical behaviour” of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution.

“The minister appeals to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner,” the statement added.