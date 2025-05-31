Only Money Concerns Make Me Sad, Not Heartbreak – Toke Makinwa

Share

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that at this stage in her life, financial concerns affect her more deeply than matters of the heart.

“Only money makes me sad at my age, not love or heartbreak,” she said, highlighting a shift in priorities with maturity and experience.

Toke also showcased her sleek high ponytail and sparkling jewellery, crediting her hairstylist and jeweller.

This post comes months after she expressed openness to remarrying, even as a second or third wife, on her podcast “Toke Moments”.

“In all honesty, at this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it,” Toke had said during the podcast.

Toke’s past marriage to Maje Ayida ended in divorce in 2017 due to infidelity allegations.

