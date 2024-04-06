Only Military Can End Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Kwankwaso

Former Minister of Defence and 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Musa Kwankwaso, has claimed it is only the military can resolve the nation’s present security crisis if it is motivated enough.

Kwankwaso made this known while speaking in an interview in reaction to the NNPP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

He stated that while the Federal Government was responsible for handling the security issue, Nigerians also had a key role to play in helping security services by providing essential information.

“As former Minister of Defence, a former Chief Security Officer of Kano State for eight years, somebody who has gone around and well exposed in this game of politics, I believe that tackling the security challenge is now on the shoulders of the federal government.

“We have seen states forming some security outfits. Sometimes you laugh. The level at which it is today is at the level of the Nigerian military and anything short of that wouldn’t work.

“And everybody must work together to make sure there is peace in this country.

“Some of us who are from the villages and even towns, can remember how our people were going to farms. Now people cannot go to the farm. They are also being chased from their villages and towns.

“Our children are daily abused and taken away by criminals and bandits in hundreds,” he said.