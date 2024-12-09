Share

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has claimed that since independence in 1960, the only presidential candidate who congratulated the winner, Goodluck Jonathan.

New Telegraph recalls that immediately after the presidential election result in Ghana on Saturday was declared, the defeated Ghanaian vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat to opposition leader John Mahama, congratulating him as Ghana’s president-elect on Sunday.

Unlike what is obtainable in Nigeria’s electoral results, Senator Shehu Sani wrote on his verified X account.

“Since our independence in 1960, the only presidential candidate who congratulated the winner was Goodluck Jonathan (I stand to be corrected).

We don’t congratulate each other after the election na fight continues until another election. If you decide to wait for a phone call Congratulations, your battery will die.”

