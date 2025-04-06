Only ignorant people believe Tinubu owns SDP, says party’s Legal Adviser

Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), one of the legacy parties that resurrected from the ashes of military rule is fast gaining traction in the build up to the 2027 general election. In this chat, Aderemi Abimbola, National Legal Adviser of the party tells ONWUKA NZESHI that SDP has been receiving defectors from various political parties but none would get preferential treatment.

How do you see the recent calls for the resignation of Dr Olu Agunloye, the National Secretary of your party?

I won’t call it an aberration, it’s arrant nonsense. What is the connection between the charges against him and what he is doing here? So, I think it’s sort of a wild goose chase. I’m not defending him; I’m not his lawyer in the matter, but I can tell you for free that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says you cannot be charged for an offence that was allegedly committed during the time the law was not made.

In 2003 when he was a minister, there was no Procurement Act. Then, sixteen years later, they said he took a bribe of N3 million. Somebody awarded a contract in 2003 and in 2019, they now alleged that he took bribe. How reasonable is that? Can that fly anywhere? I did you a favour today, then 10 years later, you saw me somewhere, gave me something and they now said that it is a bribe.

Don’t let us deceive ourselves. Look, the whole thing is that the Obasanjo administration messed up over the Power Project and they needed a scapegoat to protect themselves and they believe Olu Agunloye should go for it.

We learnt some protesters stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja earlier today. What really happened here?

What happened was that I came in here and I saw them. I came very early this morning to meet them. But they’ve left now because I asked that their photographs should be taken. They ran away as soon as they saw the camera coming towards them. . I know some people are behind it. I wanted their photographs and the video recording of the protest. But they ran away.

What is the grievance of the protesters?

From their placards, the protesters were saying that the man should not be sitting here as the National Secretary of the party because of the case he has with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). What is happening now can happen to anybody. Anybody can accuse you wrongly. You know the way our security agencies work. They don’t investigate before you are arrested. If I should lay a complaint against you now at the police station, they will first of all arrest you. They don’t investigate before they invite you. It is after arresting you that they’ll start their investigation. Whereas in other climes, they’ll investigate you first before they arrest you. They can monitor you for five years and make sure they collect all the evidence against you first. After they’ve collected enough evidence against you, they will arrest you and it is now left to you to either plead guilty or face the full trial.

Even in police stations abroad, they have a magistrate there and they will ask you to call your lawyer.

But here in Nigeria, no matter how frivolous the complaint is, the police will go after the person first. You’ll be arrested and detained before they start the investigations. The case may even be dismissed at the end of the day because there were no facts.

I’m a lawyer. I have put in 45 years into this law. practice. I was called to the bar in 1980. This is 2025 for goodness’ sake. And I’m not a young man by any standards. My mates have retired from service at 55 or 60. So you can be sure that I know what I’m talking about on this matter.

Why do you think he is being targeted by some people at this time?

Maybe because the profile of the party is rising now. Yes, that could be the thing, because of the delusion some people have about power and positions, forgetting the fact that we have a four – year tenure.

Why don’t you wait for another congress? Why can’t people wait until the next convention of the party? Then you’ll have the opportunity of voting out anybody you don’t want.

In this case, they were just carrying placards, asking for someone’s removal. When I saw them, I came in here and called somebody to go and take their photographs because I wanted to record their faces. But immediately, they saw the camera, they just ran away.

That goes to show you how cowardly they are. They must have been sponsored to stage the protest but whoever sent them was not even sure of them.

Could it be that some people who are not interested in the progress of your party are the ones behind it?

I don’t really know because as you’re here, you can only know what is in your own mind. It is not possible to know what is in your neighbour’s mind. What someone has against you, you might not know.

The complaint on their placard was that Dr Olu Agunloye should resign and face the case he has with the EFCC. They said he should vacate the office until he is cleared by the EFCC. Everybody knows that the EFCC is a political tool. Don’t deceive yourself, if you’re not in the good books of the government of the day, you can be picked any time. Look at the last administration, are they all saints? Have any of them been picked up? Don’t let us deceive ourselves. There are a lot of them who need to be invited and interrogated as well. Everybody in Nigeria knows that once you are in a public office, there must be one thing or the other that will be alleged against you. If the EFCC invites you, go there and clear your name. But the unfortunate thing is that it has been turned into a political tool. That is the way I look at it. Dr Agunloye’s case is a peculiar one.

In the last couple of weeks, your party has been in the news with speculations that there might be some leadership crisis. What is really happening?

We don’t have a crisis in this party because we have confidence in the person at the helm of affairs – Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam. He has the experience and that is the respect I have for him. Naturally, I’m older than him, but I do respect him because of his wealth of experience. This would be my first experience in politics.

As a matter of fact, I’m not the only one. In our set – 1980 Law School set, we always say it on our Alumni Platform that it is our fault that the country is like this because at the time we were called to bar, if some of us had joined politics, things would have been straightened up by now. Our own generation stands on integrity; not this present generation where everything is money, money, money. We were given the orientation that life is a gradual thing. You climb the ladder from the bottom until you get to the top. But these days, the set of people after us want to start from the top and that is how we found ourselves in this mess. Right now, we are in a mess. As a matter of fact, the number one citizen in this country, can you say he is a man of integrity? …We found ourselves in this mess because nearly everyone in the political space in Nigeria is a criminal.

There are speculations that this party, SDP, belongs to Tinubu. How true is this?

Since I joined this party, I have never seen Tinubu’s hands or those of his allies here. This party is even broke. I can tell you, since I joined, I have not received up to N2 million all together as salary and sitting allowance. We don’t have money. So, if Tinubu owns the party and has been pumping money here, would we be broke? Tinubu was a member of the SDP in the 1992/1993 era, during Gen Ibrahim Babangida’s political transition programme. Since I joined this party in 2022, I’ve not seen Tinubu’s hand or any of his agents coming here. Never. I know them. I’m from Lagos. I lived in Lagos for 30 years before coming to Abuja. So, there’s no way that I’ll see Tinubu’s allies that I will not know them. None of them has ever been here since I’ve been here.

There was this speculation that when he was struggling for the APC ticket in 2023 and it was getting tough, he was considering coming to SDP. Could that be why people think it is his party?

Well, it’s possible, somebody must have been talking on his behalf to the National Chairman then, in his personal capacity, but not as a party. You know, individually we might be talking, but not as an official communication between him and the party. It’s a speculation and this is the kind of misinformation that we see all over the place. But as far as I’m concerned, at least, since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen anybody or anything relating to Tinubu or his allies.

The main opposition parties in Nigeria are in disarray today and it is believed that their problems were instigated by the ruling party. Don’t you think that your own ordeal may have started with this protest?

Well, to me, for the ruling party to interfere in the affairs of the SDP will be difficult because we are more or less the only opposition against them. Can they buy the Chairman of our party? They are interfering in the affairs of other political parties because they are luring them with appointments. None of us has been given appointments by the ruling party.

What if the appointment comes?

We have agreed not to take any appointment from them. We have decided to maintain our stand as an opposition party. This country must be reformed. This country must move forward. We don’t have to move backwards any longer.

The Labour Party expressed similar views but today, the story is different. How are we sure SDP won’t fall prey?

As far as I am concerned, the Labour Party is factionalized as of today. Even during the last governorship election about three factions of the LP were fighting themselves. That is why Olumide Akpata’s ticket could not fly. Even before that election, the LP had problems.

Are you confident that the SDP cannot be infiltrated?

It will be difficult. I know of myself that I cannot be lured with appointments. I don’t know about my neighbour. I don’t know about other colleagues.

If you say that the SDP was not an alternative platform for Tinubu, how come your presidential candidate in the 2023, Adebayo started speaking in favour of Tinubu as soon as he was sworn in as the President?

I don’t know about that. As far as I am concerned, Adewale Adebayo and Bola Tinubu are not mates at all. I can’t see the correlation between them. Adebayo is a young man; Tinubu is up there like an elder. You can see the difference. I can’t imagine that they have sat down together before to discuss this placeholder thing. No. That’s not the arrangement. And for your information, Adebayo dragged me here. He invited me to join the party and encouraged me to become the National Legal Adviser. It is not as if I’m a politician but when I got here, I found that they had many pending legal issues and by the grace of God, I won nearly all the cases for the party. I’ve been winning all the cases because I have the experience. I was in practice for 30 years in Lagos before coming here. You know Lagos is the hub of legal practice in Nigeria. The workload in Lagos when we were there was heavy. Although now, Lagos is saturated with lawyers.

So, I can reaffirm that Tinubu has no hand in SDP. Yes, recently I read a statement by Joe Igbokwe where he said that whoever goes to SDP will meet Tinubu there. I concede that Igbokwe is very close to Tinubu having been with him for a long time but he doesn’t know what is going on in Abuja. He is talking out of ignorance. Like I told you, I’ve been in SDP since 2022 and that is three good years. Since then, I’ve not seen anything to show that Tinubu has a hand in this party. How can Tinubu be in control of this party and we’ll be riding rickety cars and can’t even afford to fuel our generator?

So where is this problem and protest coming from?

There is no problem, as far as I am concerned. The problem as at today is just a figment of the imagination of certain people who want SDP to have a crisis and there can’t be any. Whoever is coming into this party, we always tell them: there is no vacancy in the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party; you’re not coming here to pick a ticket because we have a way of doing our things. You cannot come here and tell us to give you assurance that you’ll pick the presidential ticket. No. You’re coming here as a member. You join other members, then when it is time for congress or convention you can contest and if you can mobilise our members to vote for you, then good luck to you.

How do you see the coming of El-Rufai into the party?

The coming of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is a welcome development, I can tell you that for free. El- Rufai is not a neophyte in politics. Somebody who has been in politics since 1999, a former minister and a former governor. He has his followers and supporters not only in Kaduna but in the whole northern region. Ever before he came, a lot of them have been coming because they knew he was coming. They’ve been coming from Sokoto, Borno, Kebbi, Zamfara and other places. They’ve been coming to tell us that their Oga (El-Rufai) was coming and he eventually came. So, it is just like somebody from the West or any other part of Nigeria. So, to us, his coming here is a blessing. The people that came from Gombe told us they knew he was coming. They said if El-Rufai can make up his mind to say he is coming here, then who are they to stay away from? My brother, he is a blessing to SDP.

Has there been any pressure on the party since Mallam Nasir El- Rufai joined the party?

Let me put it this way. We are expecting a lot of people to defect to the SDP from various political parties. So many people have been coming even since last year. Maybe because they are not as prominent as El- Rufai that’s why you people didn’t know. SDP has been receiving visitors; it’s like every day. In fact, since the beginning of this year, we have received so many from all the States in the North. Before El-Rufai came, the Gombe APC people were here.

Everybody is free to join any party of their choice. That is what the Constitution of the Federation says. Are you getting me? I mean, people have been coming to SDP and it is because this is the only party you can join without any fears of a crisis. We don’t have any faction. Like I said earlier, we have an able chairman. We have confidence in him. He doesn’t take decisions unilaterally. He consults and our members out there listen to him and they believe in him too.

Some people came here to join the party because they say they listened to him on television and they believe that this is the party of the future. Nigerians should look up to a party that can salvage the country for us.

If El- Rufai asks for your presidential ticket, would you give him?

As of today, nothing is certain because we keep telling whoever that is coming that nobody can say what will happen tomorrow. If that is his ambition, no problem. There is no crime in nursing an ambition to become the President but everybody has to wait until it is time for the primaries. Of course, if you can mobilise people to vote for you and they do, good luck to you.

Do you have confidence in the current electoral system?

We thank God that the National Assembly is working along that line. They are trying to amend the Electoral Act and even the Constitution. There are a lot of things that need to be tinkered with in both the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Personally, I can tell you for free that I don’t like the idea of Mr President picking the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, because that shows that INEC is under the control of the ruling party. Some people will tell you that it doesn’t matter because Prof Attahiru Jega was not under the control of President Jonathan but that was because Jonathan allowed him. If Jonathan had behaved like the typical Nigerian politician, Jega couldn’t have done what he did in 2015.

What about the speculation that former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Bafarawa is coming to join the party?

I wouldn’t know until he comes. I don’t want to speculate. In fact, people were speculating about El-Rufai’s coming until he came. Even when the news broke on national television that he was coming, I didn’t want to jump at it until he came here and said he wanted to join us. One of the problems we have in Nigeria is that we speculate a lot and many of these stories usually come from social media.

Is the current creation of regional development commissions a gateway to regionalism?

I don’t think so. We have state governments in place across every region. We have six regions or zones. Let them. manage their affairs. The Federal Government should have no business with education, agriculture, or work. These are things that should be handled by the states or regions.

Under the current system, all mineral resources belong to the Federal Government. If you have a rock behind your house you have to take permission from the Federal Government to blast it and convert it to granite

What is the way forward for our country?

The way forward is this: let power be devolved to the states or regions and let these subnational governments manage the resources in their domain. If we do that you will see the difference. The Western Region was developed with Cocoa money and they had the first TV station, first stadium and other things. I was a beneficiary of the free education programme in the then Western Region. We were not paying tuition. We were only paying for accommodation and feeding.

How did we find ourselves here?

When I was in school, meal tickets were 10k and 20k. In fact, it was 10k for breakfast; 20k for lunch and 20k for dinner. You can see that this is a blessed country. If there is any country that is flowing with milk and honey, as written in The Bible, Nigeria is that country. When you travel abroad, you’ll come to understand what I’m talking about. Do those countries that we run have the kind of resources that we have here? The answer is No. I’ve travelled abroad several times. As an undergraduate how much was the flight ticket? N250. When I was doing my NYSC, I was travelling to London with N350 and up till 1985, it was N500 for a flight ticket to London.

All of a sudden, inflation eroded away everything and we found ourselves in this mess. It has gone to the extent now that a dollar is now N1,500. If the present administration had found capable hands like this likes of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, we would not have found ourselves in this current mess. It is good you’ve been elected but you need capable hands to run the economy. Former President Obasanjo got capable hands by looking beyond the party. This was why he was able to pay up all the debts incurred by the previous governments. This is a blessed country. Nearly all the states in the country have one mineral resource or the other.

