Only God’ll Choose My Successor, Not Human Pressure – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cautioned members of the church against mounting pressure on him over the appointment of his successor, insisting that only God will determine who takes over the leadership.

Speaking during a Bible study programme, the 83-year-old cleric expressed displeasure over what he described as “subtle agitations” within the church.

He warned that no one has the authority to control or compel him to step aside.

“Are you tired of me?” Kumuyi asked the congregation, drawing a loud “Nooo” in response.

His remarks came in reaction to comments allegedly made by a young preacher in the church earlier, who had repeatedly stated that “there is no leadership without a successor.”

Addressing the matter, Kumuyi said, “The brother who taught the other Tuesday kept saying there is no leadership without a successor. He said it twice. I felt that was too much, more so since your father is still here. God will give a successor at His own time.”

The Deeper Life leader stressed that biblical precedent makes it clear that succession is a divine decision, not one borne of human arrangements or pressure.

“You are not going to fight your shepherd, your pilot. I reject any member of the church, whether you are a worker, choir member, or security person, who tries to control me. I won’t even take that from my wife because I am the head of the home,” he declared.

Kumuyi urged members not to undermine his mission or attempt to weaken his resolve.

“Don’t try to kill my conviction. It will only make me resist you so that when you get to the other side, you won’t say I did not tell you,” he warned.

He explained that while he has given many gifted individuals in the church opportunities to minister, the choice of his eventual successor remains “in the hands of God.”