Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has responded to critics seeking to cancel him following the Mohbad incident.

New Telegraph recalls that last year, Naira Marley was allegedly accused of having a hand in the tragic demise of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, MohBad.

While this has remained unproven, many Nigerians have decided to cancel his music.

Reacting to Nigerians’ decision, Naira Marley took to his X page to send a message to his critics.

He noted that the only person who has the power to cancel him and his music is God, and not his critics.

He said; “Only God can cancel me”

Reactions trailing this post;

@acool_ said: “We did that already man, I just pray God forgives you and your team”

@f_r_e_d_d_y_1 said: “Oga we no hear your gbedu again”

@OmonoyiMrbaby said: “Baba you’re a menace and your time is in the past..”

@ashabul_jannaah remarked: “I completely agree! It’s God who shapes your journey, not people. Everything that happens is destined and no one can take that away from you.”

@Berrychexplace said: “Most of your songs are soooo good…

Me I dey fear you ni”

@cleverlydey4u penned: “God don cancel you the very moment Mohbad died”

