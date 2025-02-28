Only Genuine Traditional Medicine Practitioners Can Identify Counterfeit Ones, Not Police –NANTMP

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), has declared that it is only the traditional medicine practitioners that can distinguish counterfeit from original.

NANTMP called for collaboration between the association and the government and law enforcement agencies to route our fake practitioners and preserve genuine ones.

The Chairman of NANTMP Herbal Taskforce, South East Zone, Chief Dr. Cletus Okafor, stated this while answering questions from journalists in Enugu.

The herbalist stressed that police cannot know who is real or fake in traditional medicine except the taskforce members which he is heading.

Okafor said: “No police will know who is fake Okeite or fake Ezenwanyi or not. We have the means. We know how to handle it. We know all the fake Ezenwanyis.

“We can arrest all of them and hand them over to the police. Police cannot know who are fake but we know. It is our duty, it is our job as taskforce members”.

The taskforce chairman however said that what they need to fish out fake Ezenwanyis and Okeites was to have an operational vehicle that would enable them to move around.

He said: “Once we are given an operational vehicle, we shall move into action and fish out fake medicine men and women.

Share

Please follow and like us: