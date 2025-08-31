Only Enemies Of APC’ll Call For Shettima’s Replacement – Oyelude

The Director-General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, Prince Dele Oyelude, has described those calling for the replacement of Vice President Kashim Shettima as enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyelude, who spoke in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, affirmed that Shettima is “the most loyal Vice President in Nigeria’s history,” adding that his track record demonstrates unwavering dedication to leadership and governance.

“As the 15th Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Shettima’s antecedents have been marked by unalloyed loyalty and commitment to superior leaders and their visions,” Oyelude said. “These attributes were evident during his tenure as Governor of Borno State, succeeding Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and later as a federal legislator in the Nigerian Senate.”

He urged the Presidency to sustain its collaborative leadership style, warning against attempts by “enemies of the APC” to sow division. According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Shettima form an “intimidating political combination” that opposition parties cannot defeat.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima is calm, resourceful, and loyal. Those calling for his replacement are enemies of the APC and of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He was an exceptional professional in the banking sector before joining politics, and that experience has shaped him into a dependable leader,” Oyelude stated.

He further argued that the Tinubu-Shettima partnership remains a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

“The Tinubu-Shettima combination is intimidating and a threat to any political opponent. Their experience as former governors and senators is evident in this administration’s progressive and productive governance. Shettima should not be replaced; he is a perfect match for APC’s victory and Nigeria’s greatness. Even the mention of their names unsettles the opposition, scattering their coalitions and weakening their political base,” he said.

Oyelude also weighed in on recent discussions within the APC about the possibility of an open primary ahead of the 2027 presidential election. While describing the idea as democratic, he stressed that there is “no stronger force” than the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

“There is no combination as perfect as Tinubu-Shettima to completely restore Nigeria’s glory and dismantle any opposition coalition. None of them should be changed,” Oyelude declared.