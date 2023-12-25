Only Dumb Would Consider Me A Role Model – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has said that he cannot be considered a role model because he indulges in several ungodly acts.

According to him, It is only a dumb person who would consider him a role model because he indulges himself in fornication, smoking, drinking alcohol and vice versa.

The singer urged those who criticize him for his way of life and social media personality to desist from doing so, adding that he is nobody’s role model.

He further advised those looking for role models to follow Jesus.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Zero Conditions podcast, he said, “It is always necessary for celebrities to clap back at trolls. Who said it is not necessary? Because they say, ‘Oh! You’re a brand. You are a public figure.’

“I’m nobody’s role model. Jesus is there. Follow Jesus.

“I fornicate, I drink, I smoke. You wanna make me your role model? You must be a dummy.”