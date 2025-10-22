Only Direct Descendants Have Right To Awujale Throne – Fusengbuwa Ruling House

The embers of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, who are direct descendants of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Alayeluwa Oba Theophilus Adenuga Tunwase (a.k.a Folagbade), have reaffirmed that only his immediate family holds the legitimate right to present candidates for the vacant Awujale stool.

Addressing the controversy surrounding succession to the revered throne, the family described as “misleading and unfounded” recent claims by some distant relatives who now parade themselves as members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

In an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph, following the expiration of the 90-day mourning period, the Secretary of the direct descendants, Omoba Adekunle Adenuga, and the grandson of the late Awujale, Omoba Adelaju Adenuga, shed light on the controversies surrounding the ongoing succession process, clarifying the lineage, traditions, and legality of the royal transition.

Omoba Adekunle stated that, according to the regent, Dr Sonny Kuku, the kingmakers have not yet been constituted. He explained that “what we have currently is just the Council-in-Chief to take care of the affairs of the palace and other administrative duties, not as kingmakers currently.”

He added that the regent had clarified that transition matters are not part of the council’s function, stressing that “the governor constituted an administrative Council-in-Chief, which means that their rights may not have been breached until they are now officially recognised as kingmakers. Some of the people presently in the Council-in-Chief are not kingmakers.”

He explained that, traditionally, the kingmakers are not specially appointed but emerge naturally upon the passing of a monarch. “The kingmakers are not constituted specially; they know themselves. Once a king dies, it’s like they enact themselves into existence,” he said.

He further recalled that the last council of kingmakers was headed by Chief Timothy Otutola, the Ogbeni Ooja, while the Olisa had played a similar role in earlier periods.

Speaking on the internal alignments, Omoba Adekunle explained that while various branches of the royal lineage might trace their ancestry to the Fusengbuwa line, only the direct descendants of the late Awujale, Oba Theophilus Adenuga Tunwase, are legally recognised under the existing succession declaration.

His words, “If you are looking at the Fusengbuwa Ruling House descendants, Ajidagba is a member, possibly Fasi Yusuf is a member, but when we are talking of what the law says, the repository position has always been the last king that is being referenced.

“When you mention the president of Nigeria now, you mean President Ahmed Tinubu. But if you mention the president in 1979, you’re referring to Shehu Shagari. So also, the ruling house varies with generation”.

He stressed that while different families may trace their origin to Fusengbuwa, only the line directly descending from the last king retains the right to nominate successors.

“Are you going to separate Tunwase from his son, because the son is not a member of his family, or Tunwase from Fusengbuwa? It’s never done,” he remarked, likening such arguments to separating Abraham from Isaac or Jacob. He described them as both illogical and contrary to Ijebu tradition.

Omoba Adekunle added that although other families within the broader lineage have fused identities over generations, the Fusengbuwa-Tunwase line remains distinct and indivisible.

He maintained that the name “Fusengbuwa” is generic but historically tied to the reigning monarch of the lineage.

Explaining the confusion surrounding multiple claimants, he said the divisions were fueled by self-interest and political interference. “Some people are financing factions to present candidates for their interests.

“You see, some prominent names are now surfacing, claiming to be part of the ruling house even when they are not directly from the late Awujale’s line,” he noted.

Omoba Adelaju Adenuga, the grandson of the late Awujale, also dismissed the claims of multiple Oloriebis emerging from different factions, describing them as mere social clubs without authority.

“They’re not the ones who are given the authority to present Omobas. That’s why you see all this commotion and selling of application forms. They are trying to buy the crown. That’s not the way forward,” he said.