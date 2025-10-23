Only Direct Descendants Have Right To Awujale Throne – Fusengbuwa Ruling House

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, direct descendants of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Alayeluwa Oba Theophilus Tunwase, insist only his immediate family holds the legitimate right to present candidates for the vacant Awujale stool.

Addressing the controversy surrounding succession to the throne, the family dismissed the distant relatives who parade them selves as members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

The Secretary of the direct descendants, Omoba Adekunle Adenuga, said this on Eagle 102.5 FM, following the expiration of the 90-day mourning of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. Adekunle stated that, according to the regent, Dr. Sonny Kuku, the kingmakers have not yet been constituted.

He explained that “what we have currently is just the Council-in-Chief to take care of the affairs of the palace and other administrative duties, not as kingmakers currently.”

He added that the regent had clarified that transition matters are not part of the council’s function, stressing that “the governor constituted an administrative Council-in-Chief, which means that their rights may not have been breached until they are now officially recognized as kingmakers. Some of the people presently in the Council-in-Chief are not kingmakers.”