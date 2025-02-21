‘Only Collective Action By Women Will Bring Justice For GBV Victims’ – Awosemusi

Share

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today. It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

Violence in any part of society affects everyone; it’s seen from the scars on the next generation to the weakening of the social fabric. There is a straight line between violence against women, civil oppression and violent conflict.

From rape and sexual slavery used as tools of war, to the thread of misogyny that runs through violent extremism.

Gender-based violence

Gender-based violence (GBV) is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world.

It includes physical, sexual, mental or economic harm inflicted on a person because of socially ascribed power imbalances between males and females.

It also includes the threat of violence, coercion and deprivation of liberty, whether in public or private. In all societies, women and girls have less power than men over their bodies, decisions and resources.

Social norms that condone men’s use of violence as a form of discipline and control reinforce gender inequality and perpetuate gender-based violence (GBV).

The menace of GBV is on the rise and Modupe Awosemusi, a legal practitioner, child advocate, and the coordinator of the Oyo State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team gave some factors that are responsible for increase in the incidence.

“Globally, this may seem to be the case. And in Nigeria, based on reports, it seems to be on the increase; there are so many factors that could be said to be responsible for this.

There seems to be an increase in the incidences of GBV but this may not be the situation and may not be absolutely true.

We hear more about cases today because of the awareness by the victims or populace to the fact that they can have unhindered access to justice; this in addition to the role of social media, determination to expose perpetrators and boldness to speak by more people has broken the jinx of silence; and these are some of the factors responsible for increase in the report of incidences, thereby shooting up the figures of reported cases unlike what it used to be, making it to appear like there’s a spike though we cannot rule out the fact that Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) is a daily occurrence in our society,” she said.

Role of women

On the role of women as enablers of violence, she noted that: “Sometimes, women are the enablers of gender based violence in the sense that, women are the ones used to carry out these acts especially harmful traditional practices like widowhood practices, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), inheritance, customary child custody, child/early marriage, human trafficking and child labour, amongst others.

“Also, when issues of abuse, especially sexual abuse of minors occurs and agencies responsible take it up, it is the mother that comes to beg that they should drop the case because they don’t want their family broken and they don’t want to have issues with their in-laws.

They are the ones that quickly get threatened and intimidated into letting go of cases and this makes the perpetrators bold to continue.

Often, they are also afraid of shaking the table because of internalised beliefs about gender roles and being seen as a bad woman.

That’s how they enable violence unintentionally,” she explained. She highlighted some roles women have to play in curbing violence: “Women have a lot of role to play in the fight against violence.

They must speak and stand against all those practices listed above. Also, they should support women, children and all victims, to have unhindered access to justice.

Above all, training children equally from cradle, supporting fellow women aspirations politically is a key role. Women should stand up and work together to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Discovery

For women to prove their worth to be seen beyond cheerleaders and sex objects, Awosemusi advised that the first step is to discover yourself as a woman because without this, nobody may discover you.

“It is after discovery that you can know your worth, have aspirations, share and pursue your aspirations. Women need to see themselves as individuals with the ability to make exploits.”

Awosemusi added that religion and tradition play a role in encouraging violence. “I don’t really want to talk about religion. If insistence to remain in an abusive relationship by praying is an encouragement of violence by religion, I will say yes but I don’t want to say more than that.”

She said women can be good leaders. “Women can be good leaders. Women have all it takes to occupy leadership positions and attain great feats as they have the talents, ability to multitask and intuition.

Mentorship plays a very huge and good role in the life of a human being, not only women. This enables the woman to tap into so many talents, ideas, experiences, etc. especially when her mentors are well equipped in terms of all round experience.

Iron sharpens iron and the person you move with has a way of sharpening your life.

Networking

“Networking helps people; not only women. Your circle of influence determines a lot about your achievement and your attitude in life.”

She rated Nigeria on the 35% per cent affirmative action as “We are not there yet. Though there are attempts in various sectors in Nigeria, there is room for improvement.

And I know with continuous efforts and advocacy we will get there.” Survivors of GBV suffer devastating short- and long-term consequences to their physical and mental health.

Women and girls may experience severe physical injuries, unwanted pregnancies and exposure to HIV or other sexually transmitted infections. Depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the limited ability to complete daily tasks, and suicidal thoughts are also common.

A report by the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) has said at least 5,623 cases of gender-based violence were recorded within four years in Nigeria’s Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

The report said the incidents were recorded between January 2018 to July 2022. Meanwhile, the National President of the Nigerian Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, said it received 138 reported cases of gender-based violence in 2022.

Lami, who made this known recently at a media parley in Abuja in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, stated that the council was able to follow up with at least 43 of the reported cases.

“According to the data we have, violence against women is deeply rooted in gender inequality and most cases come from areas that suffer from insecurity,” she added.

The president called on the Federal Government for the advancement of policies that would aid in gender equality.

She also called on religious bodies to assist in the reporting of violence against women. Keeping with the theme, the president of the Bauchi State chapter of the NCWS, Shafa’u Ladan, a lawyer, emphasised the importance of parents and women in upholding the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act as this would further educate them on the tenets of human rights and safeguard them from all types of abuse.

