Only Anthony Joshua Will Decide His Boxing Future – Eddie Hearn

Popular British Sports promoter, Eddie Hearn has said that former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is the only person who can determine whether and when he will return to the boxing ring.

Hearn’s remark followed Anthony Joshua’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of his associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, which many believe has shaken his personal life.

The boxer, who was also in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment before returning to the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the development, Hearn explained that it would be inappropriate to speculate about Joshua’s career at this moment, stressing that the focus should be on his wellbeing rather than boxing plans.

“I do expect him to take time away,” Hearn said. “This is not a conversation anyone is comfortable having right now.

“What comes next is something that can only be addressed after he has had the space to process what has happened.”

READ ALSO:

Hearn described the incident as deeply traumatic and said no one can prepare for such a loss.

According to him, Joshua needs privacy to heal emotionally, mentally and physically after experiencing what he called a “Heart-breaking” situation.

“When the time is right, he will make his decision, and you’ll hear it from him,” the promoter added.

“The future of Anthony Joshua will be told by Anthony Joshua. That is the only voice that matters.”

The Matchroom boss also highlighted Joshua’s resilience, noting that while the Olympic gold medallist has often appeared strong in the face of boxing setbacks, this tragedy is on a completely different level.

“He’s always been someone who puts on a brave face in boxing matters, but this is very different,” Hearn said. “Right now, the only question that matters is whether he’s okay.”

Joshua has since paid tribute to Ghami and Ayodele on social media, mourning their loss and expressing sympathy for their families.

Hearn said the boxing community continues to keep Joshua and the bereaved families in their thoughts and prayers.

“What happened is not normal, and it has affected everyone involved,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the families of Sina and Latz, who were so deeply loved, and to AJ as he takes time to heal.”

For now, any discussion about Joshua’s boxing future remains on hold, with his promoter making it clear that there will be no pressure or timelines placed on one of the sport’s biggest names.