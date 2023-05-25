Only Africans Can Save Africa From Its Problems – Gbajabiamila

…Steps down as COSAP President

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said Africans should not expect that in times of crisis, foreign nations will come to their aid, saying Africa is on its own.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Thursday while handing over the leadership of the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP) to the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said, “We also know, with an abundance of evidence, that in a time of global uncertainty, whether as a consequence of a rampaging pandemic or economic volatility, whether as a result of war or conflict or if the accelerating effects of climate change become too much to bear, here in Africa, we are on our own.

“Nobody is coming to save us. We will survive only by our own ingenuity, through the efforts of our own hands, and sustained cooperation with one another in the spirit of brotherhood”.

According to him, “The Conference of African Speakers (CoSAP) was conceived amid a global epidemic that disrupted the global economy, redefined the nature of international relations, and took a terrible toll, as evidenced by the incredible number of lives lost, and families decimated.

“We still do not know to any degree of certainty from whence that devastation came. As such, we do not understand what needs to be done to prevent such a catastrophe in the future.

“However, we know, and must never forget, that the world that existed before the pandemic is gone forever”.

Speaking further, Gbajabiamila said “During my service in government and as Speaker of the House of Representatives, it has been my honour to travel across this continent, interacting with leaders in politics and business and ordinary citizens. I have seen progress and witnessed stagnation and regression.

“I have met the hopeful and the cynical. In many cases, the problems we face are similar. This imposes on us parliamentarians across the continent an obligation to seek problem-solving partnerships and adopt best practices from each other.

“As representatives and advocates in our national parliaments, we can influence national discourse and frame public debates. We must use this power to preach the message of African brotherhood and shape the worldview of our various peoples to achieve a common understanding of how deeply connected we all are and how it is in all our best interests to look out for each other in a world that more often than not, will not look out for us.

“Through CoSAP, we will continue to work together, doing all we can to achieve great things for our African homeland.

“My brother, Rt Hon Bagbin, when the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP) was conceived, your predecessor, Rt Hon Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, was the first head of parliament I shared the vision with. He did not need convincing; he understood the need for an institution such as CosAP and recognised the many possibilities that could derive from it. It is to your personal credit that you have so skillfully carried on the partnership”.

On the cordial relationship that existed between them, the speaker noted that “When I hosted you here in Abuja in 2021, I expressed my hope that long after our time in politics has passed, we can sit back as brothers do to look back with pride and thanksgiving for the things we have achieved together – for Ghana, for Nigeria, and Africa.

“My time as Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives will shortly end. However, our friendship and our partnership continues. And I am honoured to hand the Conference of African Speakers (CoSAP) into your care.

“As you undertake the task of charting the course of parliamentary cooperation and collaboration in Africa, you have my support as my dear brother and my worthy friend.

“I look forward to bearing witness to the role of the Conference of African Speakers (CoSAP) in defining and achieving a new African century. I am grateful to all my colleague speakers and heads of African parliaments for believing in the idea of CoSAP, supporting it, and bringing it to fruition.

When, in due time, the benefits of our joined efforts are assessed, we will each and together share in the legacy of achievement and progress that will derive therefrom”.