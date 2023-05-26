Only Africans Can Save Africa From Crises, Says Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbaja- biamila, has said Africans should not expect that in times of crises foreign nations will come to their aid. He stated this yesterday while handing over the leadership of the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP) to the Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin at the National Assembly in Abuja. He said: “We also know, with an abundance of evidence, that in a time of global uncertainty, whether as a consequence of the rampaging pandemic or economic volatility, whether as a result of war or conflict or if the accelerating effects of climate change become too much to bear, here in Africa, we are on our own.

“Nobody is coming to save us. We will survive only by our own ingenuity, through the efforts of our own hands, and sustained cooperation with one another in the spirit of brotherhood.” Gbajabiamila added: “CoSAP was conceived amid a global epidemic that disrupted the global economy, redefined the nature of international relations, and took a terrible toll, as evidenced by the incredible number of lives lost, and families decimated. “We still do not know to any degree of certainty from whence that devastation came. As such, we do not understand what needs to be done to prevent such a catastrophe in future. However, we know, and must never forget, that the world that existed before the pandemic is gone forever.”

He further said: “As representatives and advocates in our national parliaments, we can influence national discourse and frame public debates. We must use this power to preach the message of African brotherhood and shape the worldview of our various peoples to achieve a common understanding of how deeply connected we all are and how it is in all our best interests to look out for each other in a world that more often than not, will not look out for us. Through CoSAP, we will continue to work together, doing all we can to achieve great things for our African homeland.”