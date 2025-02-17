Only 9 Northern States Have Slots Available For Mock UTME –JAMB

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said only nine northern states; Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe, have available slots for candidates willing to sit for this year’s optional Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This came as the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, emphasised that JAMB does not select examination towns for candidates taking the UTME or the Optional Mock examination.

He said: “This clarification is particularly important as 90% of the available spaces for the optional mock exercise across the country have been filled, leaving only a few states with available slots.

“JAMB has observed unusual preferences among candidates regarding their choice of examination towns, likely in an effort to participate in the optional mock examination. This notice aims to advise candidates against desperately selecting examination towns, only to later accuse the Board of assigning them to examination towns that are far from their residences, towns, or states.

“The only states with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe. Candidates interested in taking the mock examination in these states are encouraged to select their examination towns accordingly.

“While candidates have the right to choose their preferred examination town, JAMB urges them to consider the implications of their choices. Some candidates may select towns that are quite distant, potentially outside their home state.

