Online Publishers Backtrack, Apologise To Olaleye Over False Reports

The Editors of News Connect Online and Clip TV Online, Mr. Elias Abayomi Adagunduro and Mr Abraham Adaranijo have apologised to Mrs Aderemi Olaleye, for online publications against her.

Adagunduro and Adaranijo acknowledged that the reports, disseminated through News Connect Online, Clip TV , and Fortress News were false.

The apologies were contained in separate affidavits of facts and apology sworn by Adagunduro and Adaranijo at the High Court of Lagos State, Judicial Division, on Friday, March 3, 2025.

These followed a legal action taken by Mrs. Olaleye, who sued Adagunduro, Adaranijo and other journalists for cyber-bullying and threat to life.

In the affidavit, Adagunduro and Adaranijo admitted that several publications against Mrs. Olaleye, including one released in February 2025, were untrue.

“We published content on News Connect Online, Clip TV, and Fortress News, including photographs of Mrs Olaleye, her home, her children, their names, her house address, and the grave of her late sister.

“We also published data and pictures of Pastor Adenike Lamai and her children,” Adagunduro and Adaranijo stated.

