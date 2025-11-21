Online Piracy: NCC Secures Suspension Of Multiple .Ng Domains

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has secured the suspension of several .ng domain names found to be engaged in the largescale, unauthorised distribution of copyrighted sound recordings and other creative works.

This enforcement action follows a formal request by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

The suspended domains, taken offline through their respective registrars, include: val9ja.com.ng; tunesloaded. com.ng; voxnaija.com.ng; music.360media.com.ng; medianub.com.ng; naijalevels.com.ng; and •mp3juice. com.ng

According to the Commission’s Special Taskforce against Online Piracy (STOP), the websites were confirmed to be engaging in blatant copyright infringement by illegally sharing unlicensed music and audiovisual works belonging to Nigerian and foreign rights holders.

Their activities undermined legitimate digital platforms and deprived creators and investors of due revenue. This intervention is part of the NCC’s robust and ongoing enforcement programme under the Copyright Act, 2022, which empowers the Commission to safeguard creators’ rights and to investigate and curb all forms of online copyright violations across websites, streaming platforms, and other digital distribution channels.