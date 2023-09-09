Online Masterclass: Hotel Managers Conference Convener, Sunday, Woos Operators for Sept 30

As preparations for this month online masterclass curated by Hotel Managers Conference (HMC), get underway, the Convener of the platform, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, monthly online masterclasss to taken to his Facebook to woo operators to the event.

Billed to hold on September 30 between 5pm and 7pm, with the topic, Elevating guest experiences: From welcome to farewell, Sunday said it is essential for hotel operators to have a perfect understanding on how best to boost guest experience in order to sustain market share.

To this, he advanced reasons while attending the online masterclass for this month is a must, noting that in over four weeks he lodged in 18 hotels across the country and the experience as a guest not too pleasing. A situation, which he said informed the choice of the topic for the masterclass, which will be delivered by one of the notable and certified hospitality service experts in the country.

Mrs. Justina Ovat. Ovat is also the President of Women in Hospitality and Deputy President, South South region, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). She will be partnered by Sunday in delivering the masterclass on shaping guest experience.

The Facebook post by Sunday on the need for masterclass reads in part; ‘‘From my various experiences, I will say everyone working in hotel needs to take this class. From general manager to the security guard at the gate. ‘‘We have missed little things within our services.

No attention to our guest cycle, let’s see this Masterclass as refresher courses. Mobilise your staff to register, the hotel can register them too. ‘‘Service is everything, guest experience is everything and the only thing that will keep you in business is guest experience.

‘‘Justina Ovat is known to be a Leading Consultant in the area of Hospitality Service Design, she is the author of ‘My Hospitality,’ I will speak alongside her within the two hours session. ‘‘Certificate of Training will be issued.’’