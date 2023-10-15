Online Critics Slam Davido Over Recent Interview

A social media critic has slammed Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido for speaking about his family and his newborn twins in an interview.

It would be recalled that Davido and his wife, Chioma welcomed a set of Twins, on Tuesday, October 10, exactly a year after losing their son, Ifeanyi last year October 2022.

However, in a recent interview, Davido spoke on the surprise of finding out about their newborn while emphasizing losing Ifeanyi Adeleke in the same month as they welcomed their twins.

Meanwhile, a concerned critic condemned the singer for bringing his family affairs to the public once again while urging him to maintain a private life.

The critics said, “Davido can’t just keep his family private. He don start interview again. I pray God gives you all the wisdom you need to run your family affairs. Congrats to both of you.”