Onitsha Traditional Council Decries Painting Of Nnamdi Azikiwe Sculpture

The Onitsha Traditional Council has condemned the recent painting of Professor Ben Enwonwu’s iconic bronze sculpture of The Rt. Honourable, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Owelle Osowa Anya Onicha, at the DMGS roundabout, Onitsha.

The Council described it as “desecration of a masterpiece”, stressing that it demonstrates a blatant disregard for the artistic and cultural significance of the sculpture and respect for Onitsha indigenes.

A statement signed by Chief Osita Anionwu, the Ike Akatakwuani/ Chief of Staff, stated that the Onitsha Traditional Council is “Appalled and deeply saddened by the recent painting of Professor Ben Enwonwu’s iconic bronze sculpture of The Rt. Honourable, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Owelle Osowa Anya Onicha, at the DMGS roundabout, Onitsha.

He noted that as a revered work of art, the bronze sculpture was never intended to be painted, stressing that the paint not only damages the metal and alters the artist’s intent but also undermines the aesthetic value of the piece.

“It is imperative that we preserve the original intent and integrity of this masterpiece.”

The Council urged the relevant authorities to act immediately to restore the sculpture’s original state.

“To properly rectify this error, experts who specialized in the restoration of prized artworks should be consulted.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of seeking expert input and advice when dealing with cultural, artistic and heritage treasures. We hope that in the future, individuals in positions of authority will exercise humility and recognize the value of expert guidance.

“We demand that the perpetrators of this act take responsibility for their actions and act expeditiously to restore the sculpture to its former glory,” the statement reads.

