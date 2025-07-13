Onitsha South Warns Traders Against Petitions To Zone 13 Police Command

The authorities of Onitsha South local government area of Anambra State have frowned at the incessant petitions by traders to the Zone 13 Police Command, warning that it would not take kindly to what he called jumping of authority.

It further stated that no government body has any right whatsoever to carry out investigations into the markets other than the local government Council, noting that the Chairman of the Council Area must be approached before issues are taken to the zonal Police Command.

According to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area Barr Paul Onuachala while on a sensitization camping on the Continus Voter Registration at Ozomagalla market hall, the Council Area has two Divisional Police Stations with two Divisional Police Officers DPO that also need to look into whatever challenges before the matter is referred to a Senior Police Officer.

This was in reaction to the crisis rocking the market, which Onuachalla advised them to address whatever petition they have to the Council Mayor who foresees for the markets in the council area, warned them to desist from writing petitions from Onitsha to Zone 13 and to the AIG of police which is very far and not in their best interest.

He said, “The position of the LG is very clear, nobody has the power to start investigating markets, the LG has to be consulted at the first instance, anybody that has petition, submit it to the LG Mayor, he will look into it, if there is need for security advice, he will advise you, we have 2 Divisional Police Officers, DPOs.

“We should learn how to save our resources, we are Igbos, why should a trader spend millions of naira only to detain somebody, then after that, what happened, taking simple civil matters to police, spending money over a non-issue, stop wasting your money unnecessarily.”

“Local government is autonomous not only on naira and kobo, the issue of Parks and Markets is under LG, it is the primary functions of the LG, the letter that restored it is very clear, the era of Caretaker Committee has gone but now, there is fully state government and fully Supreme Court ruling that affirmed it that LG is autonomous.

“So as far as Onitsha South LG is concerned, we stick to that law, and we equally have the Anambra State Administration Law 2024, which is a compendium of how the governor wants the LG to be run in Anambra State, and that affirmed the LG’s control of the market.

“Your Chairman is doing well and it is not easy to make achievements as a leader, he did well by securing a Plaza of 50 years lease for you, and you should know that after all these fights, all the garnered interest will not be for your interest and after everything, the consequences will be on you traders.

Contributing, the former elected Chairman of the market, Chief Ifezue Ferdinand, stated that he was the first elected chairman of the market and the one who provided the market Hall. He appreciated Governor Charles Soludo’s infrastructural development in the state and the dual carriage way from Nwagu Agulu to Nnewi, thanked the Council Mayor, Hon Emeka Orji, for his intervention on the crisis of the market

Earlier, the Chairman of the market Obiora Okoro who emphasized on the need for voters registration card and the re-election of the governor come November 8 gubernatorial election informed the traders to obtain their voters registration at Nweje Primary School which is very close to the market, adding that he has discussed with the officials over there.

He also informed the market on the Mayor’s fight to ensure that all traders obtain his or her voters’ register card, reiterated that the Mayor has their interest at heart, as well they should appreciate him by obtaining their voters’ registration card.