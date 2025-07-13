Onitsha South Warns Traders Against Petitions To Zone 13 Police Command

The Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State has expressed concern over the rising number of petitions from traders being sent directly to the Zone 13 Police Command.

The Council warned that such actions amount to a disregard for proper channels of authority and will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking during a sensitisation campaign on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at Ozomagalla Market Hall, the Secretary of the Local Government, Barr. Paul Onuachala, emphasised that the Council remains the only legally empowered authority to oversee market matters within the area.

He stressed that any grievances or petitions regarding market issues must first be submitted to the Council Chairman before being escalated to higher police commands.

According to Onuachala, Onitsha South has two divisional police stations headed by Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), who are to be consulted first before involving senior police officials or external commands.

“This issue of taking petitions from Onitsha to Zone 13 or to the AIG is wrong and not in the best interest of the traders,” Onuachala said. “The local government is the primary authority over markets. Any complaint should be submitted to the Mayor, who will assess it and seek appropriate security advice if necessary.”

He decried the trend of traders spending large sums of money on civil disputes by taking them to the police, saying it is unnecessary and counterproductive.

“We are Igbos; why should a trader spend millions of naira just to detain someone over a civil matter? After all that, what’s the outcome? It is a waste of resources,” he added.

Barr. Onuachala further reiterated that the local government is not only financially autonomous but also constitutionally empowered to manage parks and markets, citing the Anambra State Local Government Administration Law 2024 and a Supreme Court ruling affirming LG autonomy.

He praised the efforts of the Council Chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji, particularly for securing a 50-year lease on a plaza for the benefit of traders, urging them to stop internal conflicts that could undermine their own interests.

In his remarks, former elected Chairman of the market, Chief Ifezue Ferdinand, who built the market hall, appreciated Governor Charles Soludo for his infrastructural projects, especially the dual carriageway from Nwagu Agulu to Nnewi. He also commended the Council Chairman for intervening in the market crisis.

Earlier, the current market chairman, Obiora Okoro, stressed the importance of obtaining a voter’s card ahead of the November 8 governorship election, noting that registration was ongoing at Nweje Primary School, close to the market.

He lauded the Mayor’s efforts in encouraging political participation among traders and urged all members to support his administration by ensuring they are registered voters.