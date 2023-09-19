Onitsha South LGA Revokes Approvals Of NIWA Auto Park/Market Over Non-Payment Of N500m Tax

The controversy over the ownership of the motor park at the Nigerian Inland Water Authority (NIWA) between the institution, operator and government got to its climax following the sealing off and revocation of approvals by the Onitsha South Local Government Area.

Reasons for this action according to the Chairman of the local government area Mr Emeka Joseph Orji is that the operator of the market and motor park is owing arrears of over N500 million as taxes and levies.

Recall that in the last month the trio of the Council area, the operator Chief Ngozi Ogbagu with Basil Ejidike and NIWA have been on warpath over the actual owner of the market and park.

The duo of Ogbagu and Ejidike who was Chairman of the Council area when the approval was made seventeen years ago had contended that the property belongs to NIWA adding that it is the property of the federal government.

But Onitsha South local government area insists that the park and market belong to the Council area and Anambra state government adding that NIWA has no powers and right to lay claim to the property.

According to a letter entitled Revocation of All Approvals and or Exemption Revenues letter at NIWA Motor Park and Market read in parts;

“We confirm that the purported exemption and or approval letters granted to you and your company are hereby revoked and declared void abinitio on the following grounds ”

“The said exemption letters purportedly granted by the then T.C Chairman Hon Basil Ejidike and Secretary N. Udoji are not contained in the Revenue schedule of Onitsha South local government area or supported by any Finance and General Council (F&GC) extracts or records.”

“Additionally, there is manifest evidence of deliberate intention to defraud Local and State Governments of her due Revenue in the NIWA Park and Market abinitio including but not limited to Stallage fees tenement rate capitation rates etc ”

“For completeness, all approvals and fees waivers granted in the spirit of goodwill or outstanding relationship with the Council are hereby revoked abinitio”

“Consequently, save for four years of sanitation arrears paid recently, you are expected to pay Onitsha South Local government the accumulated arrears of annual fees, sanitation fees at Council”s approval rate plus interest, fines etc”

Reacting to this action Chief Ngozi Ogbagu contended that he is already in Court to wrestle the Park and Market from the Local government as according to him the property belongs to NIWA who gave him the property to use.