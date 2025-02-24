Onitsha South LG Tackles Bizman Over Demolished N600m Building

Share

The Onitsha South Local Government Area in Anambra State has dismissed businessman Uzoeto Sabest’s allegation that his N600 million property was demolished by the council.

Sabest, who reportedly threatened to commit suicide over the demolition of his property, accused council Chairman Emeka Orji of leading the demolition team.

The businessman, who claimed to possess a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), an approved building plan, and all other necessary documents for the land, alleged that Orji ignored due process and disregarded an ongoing court case concerning the property.

However, the Secretary to the Council Paul Onuachalla said: “The land in question is along Silas Works Road and this particular land is council property fraudulently appropriated by individuals.

“Uzoeto helpfully admitted that there have been a series of invitations extended to him even prior notices before the repos – session of the said land. “The reality is that the land rightly belongs to Onitsha South LGA.

“There is sufficient evidence in support of our claim and, there are other properties equally involved that we are trying to recover. The C of O he is referring to, ordinarily cannot cure bad title.

