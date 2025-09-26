Onitsha South LG Chair Flays NIWA Over Closure Of 3,000 Shops

The Onitsha South Council yesterday averted what would have resulted to a blood bath when it stormed the Progress Markets 1 and 2 stopping the forceful closure of over 3,000 shops and attack on traders alleged to have been masterminded by the National Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA).

In the past two years, the Onitsha South local government area have been at daggers drawn with NIWA over the space for the ease of anchoring the boats at the Ni- ger Street which Governor Charles Soludo had affirmed that NIWA encroached into Anambra land.

Trouble started Wednes- day morning after the traders opened their shops for the day’s activities when some armed personnel with suspected revenue collectors stormed the two markets forcing traders out of the market and closing their shops.

Mayor of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji and the Council Secretary, Paul Onuachalla, pushed for the reopening of the shops and the arrest of three illegal revenue collectors purportedly working for NIWA who were consequently handed over to the Police Area Commander for Onitsha, ACP Chidi Nzotta for detention and possible prosecution.

At the Police Area Command Onitsha, the revenue officials claimed that NIWA has the legal authority to collect stallage fees from the markets which situate within 100 meters away from the bank of the River Niger.