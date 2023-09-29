Onitsha South LG Boss Emerges Best S’East Council Chair

The Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji has emerged as the best Council Chairman in the South East geopolitical zone.

The award which is being organized by Menthor Communications received nominations from twenty-two states across the federation with 16 nominations from three states of the South East namely Anambra, Enugu and Imo States with 16 Council areas before the final list of the winners.

According to the organizers of the award, the essence of the award is to encourage good governance at the local government level and to jump-start socioeconomic and infrastructural development in rural areas.

“We see local government administration as the closest to the grassroot and by instituting this award of excellence Council Chairmen are energized to impact positively on the masses through the provision of basic infrastructure to the rural dwellers.”

Speaking on the Award of Excellence Chief Emeka Joseph Orji noted that the reward for good works is more work adding that the award is a tonic for him to do more for the people of Onitsha South local government area.

“I wish to thank the organizers of this award for this and I also encourage my colleagues across the country to see the award not as a competition but catalysts towards giving local government administration a human face”

Orji who is celebrating his one year in office as Chairman announced that his administration would be embarking on more developmental projects and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent judiciously.

Also speaking the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area Bar Paul Onuachalla explained that in line with the policies and programs of Gov Charles Soludo the Council would continue to build a Livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland.

“Our Governor has as it first line charge of building a Livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland and that is what we are doing in Onitsha South local government area and with our team of hard-working Councillors and Civil Servants we shall see that those dreams are realized,” he said.