Onitsha South Launches Operation Sweep Against Hoodlums

The authorities of the Onitsha South Local Government Area have identified seven major security flash points in a bid towards fighting crime in the Commercial town.

The programme tagged Operation Sweep is the fallout of a security council meeting of the Police, Army, Civil Defense, and the local vigilante groups in the area.

According to the Chairman of the Onitsha South LGA, Mr Emeka Orji who spoke to reporters in Onitsha said, “The meeting is very strategic and instructive due to the activities of miscreants and hoodlums in the council area and we had in attendance sister security organizations”

“We In the meeting took a look at the security challenges in Onitsha South local government area and we had to take steps in checkmating the activities of these criminals in seven major security flashpoints ‘

“Due to the fact that it is a security issue we cannot disclose those areas so that we would not be preempting them but take them by surprise,” he said.

Orji further noted that Onitsha South being a commercial area attracts the presence of criminals adding that it has become necessary that goods and services as well as the lives of residents in the area are protected.

“This is in line with the drive of the Gov Charles Soludo administration in making Anambra a livable prosperous and healthy smart city to encourage investors to come and do business in Anambra state”

“Also the local vigilante groups in Onitsha South would be empowered with modern security apparatus for them to deliver in the area of the protection of lives and property,” he said.