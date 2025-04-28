Onitsha South Council Vows Action Against Illegal Refuse Disposal

Share

The Onitsha South Local Government Council has announced strict enforcement measures against “flip tipping” of refuse along major highways—including the River Niger Head Bridge—and within the drug market area.

Also, the council has distributed ten refurbished waste receptacles to key commercial locations to bolster its sanitation drive.

Speaking to reporters at the council headquarters in Fegge, Secretary of the Onitsha South LGA, Mr. Paul Onuachala, decried the actions of tipper-truck operators who indiscriminately dump rubbish in public spaces.

“We take exception to the activities of those tipper drivers that go about flip tipping refuse along major highways and places such as the River Niger Head Bridge and the drug market,” he said.

Mr. Onuachala explained that a dedicated monitoring team has been established to enforce Anambra State’s environmental laws.

“Anyone found wanting will be prosecuted according to the relevant provisions of the law,” he warned.

“We shall bring the full weight of the law on those defaulters—many of whom are from outside the state—and this act of defacing a commercial town like Onitsha will not be taken kindly.”

In a complementary move to curb indiscriminate dumping, the council refurbished and deployed ten new waste receptacles to areas with high foot traffic, including the drug market and other major marketplaces.

“These additional bins enhance the existing network of refuse points,” Onuachala noted, urging residents and traders to make full use of them “instead of dumping refuse on the road.”

The council’s dual approach—strict enforcement coupled with improved waste infrastructure—reflects its commitment to maintaining public health standards and preserving the commercial appeal of Onitsha South.

Continuous patrols and community engagement activities are expected to follow in the coming weeks to ensure sustained compliance.

