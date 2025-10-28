Onitsha South Council Dismisses Calls For Removal Of Chairman

The Onitsha South Local Government Council has dismissed as baseless and malicious a recent publication by one Chief Sabest Uzoeto, calling on the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to remove the Mayor of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Emeka Joseph Orji.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary of the Council, Mr. Paul Onuachala, the Council described Uzoeto’s publication as “a desperate outburst by a sinking man,” insisting that all allegations against the Mayor and the Local Government were false and misleading.

“The allegations made by Chief Sabest Uzoeto against the Onitsha South Local Government and its Mayor are entirely false and are hereby vehemently denied,” the statement read.

Mr. Onuachala challenged Chief Uzoeto to provide strict proof of his claims before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He explained that the disputed land at the center of Uzoeto’s allegations had previously been the subject of a case before the High Court of Onitsha but was voluntarily withdrawn by the petitioner. Uzoeto later filed a petition before the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions, which the Council said was “robustly challenged” by the Local Government and its Mayor through an originating summons. The matter, according to the Council, is currently pending before the High Court for determination.

The Council Secretary further noted that Chief Uzoeto’s continuous shift from one forum to another reflects desperation rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.

“Onitsha South Local Government genuinely believes that Chief Uzoeto’s maneuvers, from the High Court to the State House of Assembly Committee, portray a pattern of manipulation and abuse of the legal process,” Onuachala stated.

He described Uzoeto’s recent publication as “a campaign of calumny” designed to mislead the public despite the sub judice status of the matter, urging members of the public to disregard such unfounded claims.