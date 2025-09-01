Onitsha South Builds Four Fire Stations, Three Basketball Courts

For the first time in its history, Onitsha South Local Government Area has commenced the construction of four fire service stations and three basketball courts under the leadership of Mayor Chief Emeka Joseph Orji.

According to Orji, the commercial town has long relied on fire service stations in Asaba, Delta State, and Awka, Anambra State, during fire outbreaks, a situation he described as “embarrassing” for residents.

“It has become instructive that we build these fire service stations to save the embarrassment faced by the people of Onitsha whenever there is a fire outbreak,” he said.

The four fire stations, he explained, are strategically located for accessibility, in addition to plans for more fire service facilities in Onitsha’s major markets.

Speaking on the construction of the basketball courts, Orji said the project aims to address the lack of recreational facilities in the city.

“We are deliberate about this because recreational spaces are almost non-existent in Onitsha. The city needs not only markets and shops but also infrastructure like this,” he stated.

The basketball courts will include eateries and relaxation centers to encourage youths to develop their talents and showcase their potential.

Orji also called on private sector players and philanthropists to support sports development in the area as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.