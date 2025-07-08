Onitsha South Adopts PVC As Official ID

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commences the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Onitsha South Local Government Area has declared the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as the official means of identification for residents and indigenes of the council.

Consequently, no letters of identification or official documents will be issued without the presentation of a valid PVC.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Local Government, Mr. Paul Onuachala, emphasized the importance of the CVR exercise, urging all eligible voters to seize the opportunity to register and update their information as residents of the area.

“The Office of the Mayor of Onitsha South Local Government, through my office, will be working with representatives across various wards to assist residents with information on how to revalidate, correct, or register online as voters,” Onuachala stated.

He added that the council will also help residents identify their designated registration centers and polling wards throughout the duration of the exercise.

“We encourage all residents to transfer their voter cards to their respective wards within our urban communities to boost our voting strength,” he said. “Those with issues related to their PVCs should take advantage of this opportunity to rectify them and get prepared to vote in the upcoming elections and beyond.”

Onuachala further explained that beyond voting purposes, the PVC will now serve as proof of identity and residence within the local government.

“This means that no identification letters or kindred-related documents will be issued without the presentation of a valid PVC,” he stated.

He also urged parents whose children turned 18 after the last CVR exercise to ensure they get registered and obtain their PVCs.

“Your vote is your power to determine your political leaders. Don’t be left out,” he concluded.