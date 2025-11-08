Onitsha South Accuses APC Chairman, Ejidike Of Thuggery

The Onitsha South Council has accused the Anambra state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Basil Ejidike, of using thugs to disrupt the electoral process in some polling units in Bridgehead Fegge ( Fegge Ward 2).

It also alleged that Ejidike came into the company of hoodlums who stormed some polling units, attacking voters and election staff in a bid to manipulate the process.

According to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area, Mr Paul Onuachala, described the act as not only undemocratic but a front at derailing the voting process.

“The Chairman Ejidike showed that he does not believe in the Democratic process, and he came with thugs who were heavily armed, grabbing electoral materials and disrupting the voting process”

“We have already made sentries with the Anambra Police Command, and the Commissioner in charge of the election is looking into the incident, “he explained.

Onuachala urged the Independent National Electoral Commission,, to take measures to investigate the incident and take decisive action on the unlawful activities of the party Chairman.

When contacted, the Ejidike dismissed those allegations, contending that he had no hand in the incident.

He further accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, of vote buying, adding that voters were being forced to vote against their choice of candidates.

“That is not true because we saw APGA people buying votes at the cost of N10,000.00 to N20,000.00, and we had to make efforts to stop the irregularities” he said.