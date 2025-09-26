The 2025 Onitsha Ofala Festival of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, in collaboration with the Nigeria Tourism Development Commission, is set to begin.

In a press interview at the Obi of Onitsha palace in Onitsha on Thursday, the Chairman, Strategic Marketing Communications Sub-committee for the 2025 Ofala Festival, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, revealed that the theme is ‘Njiko na Ntachi,’ ‘Unity and Perseverance’, emphasising the importance of community and resilience.

Maduegbuna further stated that the Festival will begin on the 17th of October and reflect the monarch’s message of hope and forbearance despite the country’s prevailing hardship.

He further revealed that the event is aimed at promoting unity, resilience and communal values that enrich communities, adding that it is a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Onicha Ado N’Idu kingdom, exhibiting royal dances, tributes, parades, and music.

He said, “The purpose of the Ofala is twofold—it marks the Obi’s successful negotiation of the kingdom’s fortunes during seclusion and commemorates the discovery of yams as a food source.

“Since 2019, we have been pursuing key objectives to elevate the Ofala festival to a major cultural event in Nigeria, West Africa, and globally. Ofala festival is a significant cultural event not just in Onitsha but in Nigeria and potentially internationally.

“Based on this, various commissions have come to the Ofala, and the Nigeria Tourism Development Commission has endorsed the festival as a major Nigerian festival.

“United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation has awarded the Ofala a certificate of recognition for excellence. As I speak, Ofala is processing an application to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation for recognition as a world heritage event.

“This year’s festival promises to be an exciting experience, with a range of traditional and modern activities. Our theme for 2025, ‘Njiko na Ntachi,’ unity and perseverance, emphasises the importance of community and resilience.

“We aim to foster unity, promote resilience, and uphold enduring communal values that define our community. The 2025 Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala are scheduled for Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, respectively.

“However, the festival activities commence on October 7 till November 2, 2025, and include other events such as the Ofala lecture series, an annual lecture series named after Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, recognising his contributions to public relations.”

He explained that the Ofala festival celebrates the Obi’s successful stewardship following a period of seclusion and also commemorates the discovery of yam as a staple food.

Maduegbuna added that the two-day event — Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala — serves as the highlight of the celebration, showcasing the monarch’s parade and dance alongside vibrant performances by age-grade groups in traditional regalia.

He also assured that this year’s edition would offer a rich blend of traditional and contemporary activities, adding that security agencies had been mobilised to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors throughout the festival.

He added “These underscore the festival’s importance in promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage. In this regard, we are focused on expanding visibility and attracting a diverse audience, securing strategic partnerships to preserve and promote Ofala’s cultural significance globally”