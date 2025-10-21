Onitsha, Nnewi Residents’ Desert Roads In Solidarity

The commercial city of Onitsha and the industrial town of Nnewi in Anambra State were completely shut down yesterday as residents complied with the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest that took place in Abuja yesterday.

Although Mondays have long been observed as sit-athome days in the Southeast due to earlier directives by pro-Biafra groups, yesterday’s total lockdown was notably different.

Residents voluntarily stayed off the roads in solidarity with the protest for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Unlike previous Mondays when limited movements were seen despite the unofficial sit-at-home, there was a total absence of human and vehicular activity.

The major highways — Onitsha-Enugu, OnitshaAsaba (Niger Bridge), and Onitsha-Owerri — were deserted, including the usually busy streets within the towns.

Banks, schools, hospitals, and government offices were closed, while roadside shops and markets also remained locked. Even youths, who were typically seen playing football and other games on the streets during sit-at-home days, were nowhere in sight.