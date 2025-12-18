Onitsha Inferno: Relief As Govt Reclaims Fire Station, Takes Delivery Of Truck

Onitsha South Local Government Area Mayor Chief Emeka Orji recently acquired a fire fighting truck, which is due for commissioning anytime soon. This is in preparatory to the reclaimed Fire Service Station that was abandoned for years but now wear a new look and ready for action. It is seen as a welcomed development given the litany of inferno that has painted the skyline of the city, leaving in their wake loss of lives, businesses and property by businesses, households and individuals.

Travails of residents

Traders at the Bridge Head Market Onitsha woke up one fateful morning to behold a fire incident that consumed goods running into billions of naira. The market, with an estimated 25,000 stores and make shift shanties; both legal and illegal structures, had over half of those structures raised by the early morning inferno. The same fate was visited on some other shop owners along Ochanja, Progress 1 and 2 markets over some decades ago.

The cause of these unending fire incidents can be described as both diabolical and man made as believed by some of the people, especially those that have suffered greatly from these fire incidents, noting always that the incessant fire incidents are beyond their comprehen- sion, stressing that they took all humanly possible caution to safeguard their shops. However, these unfortu- nate incidents still occur, causing huge losses and agonising moments for them because of the trauma, which takes quite a long period of time to overcome especially the monetary losses and businesses.

Given this, it is not uncommon whenever these fire incidents occur to hear some of those affected alleged that the fire incidents are products of voodoo or charms kept by unidentified traders for their businesses to thrive more than others while some claim that when those charms expire, they ignite fire, which consumes not only their goods but sometimes lives of innocent traders. However, others had ex- pressed fears that the poor and shabby electrical connections in those markets may have led to the incessant fire incidents.

In the face of these speculations, one thing glaring whenever these incidents occurred, is the absence of emergency fire management, with no fire fighters or first responders on hand to douse the fire and rescue goods and people caught in the raging inferno. During those gory incidents, the commercial town rely on the fire sservice personnel from Asaba, the neighbouring capital city of Delta State or the fire station at Awka city.

Most times, bbefore the fire fighting operatives make it to the scene of the incident, the level of destruction would have become irredeemable, making the pains and frustration of traders unbearable as they are totally helpless and at the mercy of the inferno. As this year’s harmattan sets in, it is another critical challenge for the trad- ers and the aauthorities of the two council areas of Onitsha North and South local government areas; given the fact that most fire incidents occur during the dry seasons.

Onitsha commercial city is home to the largest mar- ket in sub-Saharan Africa and the economic hub of the South East and South South geo-political zones. It is a sad development to note that from Nigeria’s independent days, Onitsha cannot boast of fire fighting facilities. Though the main market during its construction had inbuilt facilities for fire fighting with well tailored access into the market but traders have ended up blocking those ways with their goods to a point that even to bring in goods into the market has been a near impossibility.

No thanks to the absence of maintenance culture and the connivance of mar- ket leaders as well as successive administrations at both the Onitsha North and South local government areas. Deepening the hopeless state is the fact that in the event of any fire incident the fire fighters and their trucks cannot have access to the markets due to obstructions created by the traders.

New dawn

It was an ancient medical centre that was taken over by alleged land grabbers under the very noses of the then Onitsha Local Government authorities, however, the centre now wears a new look as it was taken over the by the regime of the Mayor of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Orji, who transformed the place to a pleasing and benefiting Fire Service Station. The grabbers had tried without end to sustain their strong hold on the land in question but the Council Authorities stood their grounds and today Onitsha Commercial City has a Fire Service Station.

Fire station

At the Station, Orji explained that the essence of putting up the fire station is to arrest the cases of fire disasters in the area. According to him,’’ it is the policy of the regime of Governor Charles Soludo to ensure that commercial and economic activities have a safe heaven in the ease of during business in Anambra state and that is what we are doing. ‘‘The entire Onitsha South Local Government market has a new dawn in the aspect of emergency management that has to do with fire fighting ”

“We are looking at providing other fire fighting facilities at our major markets and we shall correct those blockages that made it impossible for fire fighters to do their job although we are not praying for such incidents ” he said. Secretary of Onitsha South Local Government area Mr Paul Onuachala noted that the market leaders and other stakeholders are being sensitised on the need for due diligence on safety matters, adding that the response has been far reaching. “The Council is in touch with all the stakeholders of the market and due to our in- terface with them and in line with the policies of Mr Governor Prof Charles Soludo we are on top of the moment.

Solution

“All that the Council is appealing to the traders for is to create space for those facilities to be put into good use and all government or public property that people are claiming as theirs as you can see on the issue of the location of the fire station are being reclaimed and used for overriding public interest.”

Legal Adviser to the Onitsha South LGA, Stanley Okafor noted that the necessary legal instruments are in the custody of the Council. As the residents celebrate the coming of the only Fire Service Station in the area, it is indeed a great impetus for residents of the town to key into the safety measures already on the ground.