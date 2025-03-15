Onitsha Drug Market To Be Relocated To Oba – Anambra Govt

Share

In a bid to stem cases of fake and counterfeit drugs in Anambra State, the State government has concluded arrangements to relocate the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market to Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area.

This is coming as the Anambra Eye Center in Nise, Awka South Local Government Area, has so far recorded over 300 successful eye surgeries in the last one-year of inception.

According to the Executive Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on Health, Chukwuka Agbodike, while on a project tour of the state’s new Central Wholesale Center CWC at Oba, which is an ongoing project of the state government.

“The essence of this project is to put an end to cases of fake and substandard and counterfeit drugs in the state, and that has been the bane of the pharmaceutical industry in the country.

“Remember that the Bridge Head Market was closed recently for one month due to the sharp practices going on there, but with this center read,y it would be over for the faking of drugs.

“The center would also house all the control sections such as the NAFDAC and the Standard Organization of Nigeria SON to checkmate those sharp practices.”

Continuing Agbodike announced that the newly constructed Nise Eye Center has recorded a total of 300 successful surgeries since it’s inception.

“At the moment, the Nise Eye Center that took off recently has recorded over three hundred successful surgeries so far, and this has to a large extent reduced the risk and cost of going abroad for medical treatment.

“The cost of the surgery is about N150,000.00 as against the cost of traveling abroad to do that and that is another way of encouraging medical tourism,” he said.

At the Okpoko General Hospita,l Agbodike noted that the facility has all the state-of-the-art modern equipment, adding that the hospital has an uninterrupted power supply with medical personnel resident in the hospital.

