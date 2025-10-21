Onitsha Celebrates Return Of Pipe-Borne Water After 25 Years

Natives and residents of Onitsha North and South Local Government Areas in Anambra State are celebrating the restoration of pipe-borne water, 25 years after the collapse of the Onitsha Water Board.

The development follows Governor Charles Soludo’s revival of the Onitsha Water Board and its associated schemes, which have successfully reticulated water into homes across the city.

Speaking in Awka, the Acting Diokpa of the Aguziani family in Umuaroli, Onitsha, Comrade Sunday Aguziani, led members of his community to express gratitude to Governor Soludo for the restoration of water supply and recovery of their ancestral land.

“We want to appreciate Governor Charles Soludo for what he has done for us,” Aguziani said. “For 25 years, Onitsha North and South had no pipe-borne water, but today, under the Soludo administration, we now enjoy steady water supply.

“This family donated the land where the Onitsha Water Board was built, and it gladdens our hearts that after so many years, the facility has been revived. We now have water in every home in Onitsha, unlike in the past 25 years. For this, we are fully in support of Soludo’s administration and will vote for him in the coming election,” he added.

Aguziani also commended the state government for facilitating the recovery of the family’s ancestral land, which had been entangled in legal disputes for nearly two decades.

“There was a court case about 19 years ago concerning our land, and after judgment, we asked the government to help verify the coordinates. The land, measuring about 75.55 hectares, was certified by Idigo, the Surveyor-General of the Ministry of Lands,” he explained.

“Out of the total area, two-thirds of the land belong to the government, while one-third was returned to our family. When we went to inspect it, we encountered armed men who chased us away, but the government intervened and ensured we regained full possession of our portion,” Aguziani said.

The revival of the Onitsha Water Board marks a major milestone in Governor Soludo’s administration’s efforts to improve access to clean water and restore essential public infrastructure across Anambra State.