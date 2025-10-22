Onitsha Celebrates Pipe-Borne Water 25 Years After

Natives and residents of Onitsha North and South local government areas are currently celebrating the revival of the Onitsha Water Board 25 years after.

Recall that before now, Onitsha had been facing challenges of good drinking water following the collapse of the Water Board 25 years ago and after investigations by the Anambra State government, Governor Charles Soludo revived the Water Board and schemes, reticulating water into homes.

According to the Acting Diokpa of Aguziani family in Umuaroli Onitsha, Sunday Aguziani, who led his people to Awka to appreciate the recovery of over 75.55 hectares of land by Soludo, said: “We want to appreciate Mr Governor, Charles Soludo for what he has done for us and remember that in the last 25 years.

“Onitsha North and South local government areas had no pipe-borne water but today the Soludo administration has revived the water project and we now enjoy water supply courtesy of the Soludo administration.”