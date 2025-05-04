Onitsha Builds Four Fire Stations To Tackle Incessant Infernos 

Share

In a proactive move to curb the frequent fire outbreaks in Onitsha, the Onitsha South Local Government Area has begun the construction of four fire service stations across the commercial city.

This initiative follows a series of devastating fire incidents over the past seven months, which destroyed properties and goods worth billions of naira, sparking public outrage.

Speaking during a rally organized by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in honour of Governor Charles Soludo, the Chairman of Onitsha South LGA, Emeka Joseph Orji, emphasized the urgent need for fire prevention infrastructure.

“We are fully aware of the menace of fire incidents in Onitsha South, and this calls for decisive action,” Orji stated.

“We have begun constructing four fire service stations as part of a pilot scheme. The locations include Fegge, Odakpu, the Head Bridge, and Ochanja Market. Most of the lands used for these stations were originally state-owned but had been illegally taken over by individuals,” he added.

In a show of political support, the National Chairman of APGA, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, and the State Chairman, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, pledged to deliver 100,000 votes in support of Governor Soludo from Onitsha South and Idemili North LGAs in the next election.

“We have witnessed firsthand the governor’s remarkable achievements and developmental strides over the last three years,” they said.

“Our target is to deliver at least 100,000 votes and win all 21 Local Government Areas, as well as all 362 electoral wards in Anambra State,” they vowed.

