Onion Producer Declares State Of Emergency Nationwide

The National Onion Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the onion industry across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing, the President of NOPPMAN, Isa Aliyu, identified some of the problems being faced by its members to include the rising cost of onion seedlings, post-harvest losses, inflation as well as climate change, and extended rainfall patterns.

This was as the Association called on all stakeholders including the government at all levels among others, to come together for solutions.

Also, Aliyu noted that the President of the Regional Observatory of Onion Sector in West and Central Africa revealed the current economic situation and rising inflation have a ripple effect on the entire sector.

He said, “The cost of farm inputs, fertilizer, pesticides, fuel and labour has soared, with farmers finding it increasingly difficult to break even, let alone turn a profit.

“Climate change has introduced new uncertainties into farming with extended rainfall patterns and other unusual weather conditions disrupting the traditional growing cycles.

“The excessive rain at unexpected times has led to crop diseases, waterlogging, and poor harvests. As farmers contend with uncertainty, their ability to plan, plant, and harvest effectively is being undermined, leaving the entire industry vulnerable.”

Aliyu urged the government at all levels, MDAs, policymakers at all levels, research institutions, developmental partners, financial institutions, agricultural organizations, and private sector partners to support the industry.

