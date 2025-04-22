Onigbongbo: Prove Land Ownership Claim, Ilubamito Tells Awuse Family

Share

The Aminatu Ilubamito Family of Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos, has issued a strong challenge to the Kuyasi Awuse Family of Onigbongbo, demanding that they present a valid court judgement or any legal documentation entitling them to the ownership of several disputed properties.

The contested properties are located at No. 713, Iya Oloye Crescent, Ismail Estate, Idiroko, Onigbongbo, and Nos. 291, 293, 295, and 297, Ikorodu Road, Idiroko Bus Stop, Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos.

In a petition addressed to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, the Ilubamito family alleged malicious destruction of their properties and acts likely to cause a breach of public peace by persons allegedly linked to the Awuse family.

Reacting to the allegations in a letter dated April 16, 2025, and addressed to the Ilubamito family, the Kuyasi Awuse family, through their legal representative, Yinka Muyiwa, denied all accusations, describing them as false.

However, the Ilubami to family has stood its ground, reaffirming its ownership of the disputed properties. The family challenged the Awuse family to present any valid court ruling or legal title supporting their claims and urged the Police to insist on such evidence during ongoing investigations.

The Ilubamito family also issued a stern warning, demanding an immediate end to what they described as the illegal and destructive activities on their land.

They cautioned that further encroachment or destruction would not be tolerated and called on law enforcement authorities to take necessary steps to prevent further escalation of the dispute.

