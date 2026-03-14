A former international, Felix Owolabi, has said that the late former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, was a man of high level of discipline and integrity.

Chief Onigbinde died on Monday March 9 at the age of 88. It was just four days after his 88th birthday. Owolabi stressed that the entire football community will miss the legendary coach who led the Super Eagles to the Korea-Japan 2002 World Cup.

The left footed player popularly called Owoblow said: “Baba Onigbinde has etched his name on the sands of time in football not only in Nigeria but Africa and the world at large.

“He was a collosus, a man of high integrity, discipline and a teacher per excellence who was outspoken and down to earth. “No doubt, a big iroko tree has fallen in Nigerian football. And so will be missed by all of us beyond Nigeria.”