Onifade’s Death Inquiry: Coroner Adjourns To April 7

as LASUTH CMD fails to produce report

The Coroner Court investigating the death of Mr Pelumi Onifade, a young journalist with Gboah TV, who was reportedly shot while covering the #EndSARS protests on October 24, 2020, has adjourned the matter to April 7, following the failure of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to comply with the Court’s order to produce a report on the whereabout of an unidentified body tagged 1385 which LASUTH was said to have received from the Ikorodu General Hospital on November 3, 2020 and conducted post-mortem examination on later that month.

Although Mr Alimi Adamu, lawyer to Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and the Onifade family, applied to the Court to issue a “Form 48” (Notice to Show Cause Why Order of Court Should Not Be Enforced by Committal Proceedings) against the CMD for the continued disobedience of the Court’s order in the light of the hospital’s repeated failure to produce the report, the investigating magistrate, Mrs Temitope Oladele, said she wanted to give the medical direc- tor a final opportunity to comply with the order.

The order, first made on No vember 18, 2025, directed LASUTH to produce, “a comprehensive and specific report” relating to the body.

However, after repeated failure by LASUTH to produce the report, on March 3, 2026, Mr. Adamu observed that the order was directed generally at LASUTH and not to any specific official of the hospital, which would make enforcement difficult, and applied for a fresh order directed specifically to the CMD.

Mrs. Oladele granted the application and issued a fresh order directing the Chief Medical Director “to give a report of the body with the tag number 1385 said to have been received on behalf of LASUTH on 3rd November 2020 from Ikorodu General Hospital, within 14 days of receipt of this Order.”

However, when the matter came up on March 24, the hospital did not produce the report and was not represented in court by any official or lawyer. Mr Adamu told the Coroner that, based on information received from the Court’s Bailiff, he was aware that the order had been duly served on LASUTH and urged the Court to confirm from its records whether the order had been complied with.