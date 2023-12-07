ONICCIMA to Soludo: Float Database Registration for Businesses

As Anambra State Government projects a monthly income of N4 billion for 2023, the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has tasked the Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to set up a database of businesses operating in the state to realise the set revenue target. In the same vein, ONICCIMA also commended tge governor on the timely presentation of the N410 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly, urging the lawnakers to speedily review the document and ensure all critical areas are addressed before forwarding it to the governor for his assent.

The President of ONICCIMA, Chief Augustine Ibeme, disclosed this in a press statement made available to New Telegraph recently. He said the database registration for businesses, digitalising the tax processes, making the payment process seamless and simple, and building trust amongst residents in the state would go a long way to help the government generate the projected internal revenue. The ONICCIMA president said: “Currently, Anambra State has three city chambers that the government can and should partner with to build a database of businesses.

The government should encourage businesses to register with the chambers where they are located and offer tax breaks or other forms of incentives or support to businesses who achieve clear and identified tax goals.” While speaking on Governor Soludo’s 2024 budget presentation to the Anambra State House of Assembly, Ibeme explained that it was instructive that though the N410 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill increased by 57.8 per cent compared to N258 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, capital expenditure for 2024 increased by 76.54 per cent (N313.9 billion) as against 63.2 per cent (N164 billion) for 2023, while the recurrent expenditure had a slight increase of N96.2 billion (23.46 per cent) for 2024 as against N95.5 billion (30.8 per cent) for 2023.

The renowned industrialist stated: “It is refreshing to see that the Anambra State Government understands the economic challenges currently facing the country by focusing on capital projects that would bring about a transformative plan for the state and create wealth for the citizenry. The Chamber is also pleased that His Excellency has thought it imperative to increase allocations to the education sector by 141 per cent and health by 170 per relative to the 2023 appropriation.

“These two critical areas are part of the metrics used by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to measure the Human Development Index (HDI) both at the National and Sub-National Levels. “However, a major concern that arose from 2024 draft budget presentation is the continued challenge of generating internal revenue to meet the state’s obligation,” Ibeme added. The ONICCIMA president while talking about the State’s budget performance, stated: “With a 66 per cent budget performance for 2023, the state should be targeting a minimum of 90 per cent for the year 2024 and to achieve this, the government should open itself up to partner with organisations that have the pedigree and integrity required to ensure transparency to help achieve its goal.