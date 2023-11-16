ONICCIMA: Special Squad To Boost Ease Of Doing Business In Anambra

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has hinted that the newly launched Special Anti- Touting Squad (SASA) by the the Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, will help eliminate illegal revenue collection. The President of ONICCIMA, Chief Augustine Ibeme, made this known in a press statement made. He saluted Mr. Governor for this bold move to launch SASA in the state to bring sanity and peace to the state’s business environment.

Ibeme explained that the SASA launch aligned with the effort of the state government to bring this menace to a complete halt. According to him, “the nefarious activities of these illegal revenue collectors are already impacting the ease of doing business, scaring investors in the state, and constituting nuisance to law abiding citizens of the state.

“We thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, for officially launching the Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA). The group’s mandate is to checkmate the activities of touts and ensure their complete elimination in Anambra State. He said: “In our previous press release on April 30, 2022, titled: “Curbing the menace of touting for good in Onitsha and environs,” we proposed several solutions, among which was the Anti-Touting Squad.

“It is pleasing to observe that the government is not only open to good ideas but also committed to implementing them. As the task force commences work, we urge the state government to not only clamp down on these miscreants but to go a step further in finding out who is sponsoring the activities of these young men and prosecute them immediately.