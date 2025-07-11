Oni Of Onitsha, Anikulapo, Olagunju, 13 Scholars Become Fellows Of Nigerian Academy Of Letters

……As Kareem, Ogunniyi, Adedayo receive Awards of Excellence in Humanistic Practice

The Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) has announced the election of new Fellows and the conferment of honorary fellowships and awards in recognition of outstanding contributions to the humanities in Nigeria and overseas.

The Academy, in a press release signed by its President, Professor Sola Akinrinade, FNAL, stated that, following the College of Fellows’ meeting on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the Academy approved the election of distinguished scholars across a wide range of disciplines as Regular and Overseas Fellows of the Academy in 2025.

According to the statement, those elected are leading academics in fields such as classical studies, literary criticism, linguistics, cultural studies, and media.

The newly elected Fellows are: Professors Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole and Temisanren Ebijuwa (Classical Studies, Philosophy, and Religions); Professor Emeritus Alkasum Abba (Historical Studies); Professors Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti, Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, and Victor Chiagozie Ariole (Literary Studies); Professors Mohammed Inuwa Umar-Buratai, Ameh Dennis Akoh, and Charles Emeka Nwadigwe (Cultural Studies, Creative Writing, Theatre, and Visual Arts); Professor Umaru Alhaji Pate (Communication and Media Studies); Professors Gideon Sunday Omachonu and Obiajulu Augustine Emejulu (Linguistics); Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran, who is based overseas, was elected under the Historical Studies category.

Furthermore, the Executive Committee of the Academy conferred Honorary Fellowships on three distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to knowledge and national development. They are: His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi); respected journalist, arts culture advocate, and winner of the 2024 Lagos Studies Association (LSA) Distinguished Personality Award, Mr. Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo; and multiple award-winning newspaper columnist and media professional, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju.

Aldo, the Awards of Excellence in Humanistic Practice were approved for Mr. Laolu Ogunniyi, Alhaji Teju Wasee Kareem, and Mr. Musa Alao Adedayo, for exemplary commitment and contribution to humanistic values.

The official investiture ceremony and awards conferment will take place during the Academy’s 27th Convocation, scheduled for August 14, 2025, at the University of Lagos.

Professor Akinrinade called on all members to join in celebrating the new Fellows and awardees for their commitment to scholarship, cultural development, and national service.