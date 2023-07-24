Ongoing Reforms To Grow Oil And Gas Sector Above N12trn – CPPE

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Center For The Promotion Of Private Enterprise, (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf has said that the ongoing reforms will increase the value of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry currently at N12 trillion based on Gross Domestic Product, (GDP) in 2022.

Dr Yusuf stated that the oil and gas industry in Nigeria is a multi-billion dollar industry, adding that it has great prospects for growth.

He spoke on Monday at a conference in Lagos with the theme: ‘Building Local Content Synergy between the Oil and Gas and Insurance Sectors in Nigeria.’

The CPPE boss stated that there are new investment prospects valued at over $50bn in the sector as revealed by international and indigenous companies at the last Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to him, the prospects are projected to be developed within five years and are phenomenal opportunities for the insurance industry.

He also said that the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA), has unlocked tremendous investment potential in the upstream, downstream and service of the oil and gas sector.

He added that it has created a better regulatory and institutional environment for investment growth across the broad spectrum of the sector.

He said the insurance sector which is a N647 billion industry going by its contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 is a mere 0.32 per cent of our GDP.

Yusuf said, “In a N202 trillion economy, this is not a significant contribution.

“This underscores the fact that the sector has enormous prospects for growth amid the huge potential that exist in Nigeria.

“The sector contributes to the growth of the economy through the provision risk indemnification and transfers. The industry players also deliver value as institutional investors in the economy.”