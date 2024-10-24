Ongoing Operations Ramp Up Crude Production To 1.7m bpd – DHQ

Share

…as troops deny oil thieves N1.7bn crime proceeds in 1 week

The ongoing kinetic operations against crude oil theft in the South South general area, have ramped up oil production to about 1.8m barrels per day (bpd), the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Thursday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at the regular briefing on troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic actions across the theatres, said the development followed a subsisting presidential directive to the Military to contain the excesses of economic saboteurs.

According to the spokesperson, the aggressive operations also culminated in the recovery of stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products worth N1,751,886,550.00, in the last one week.

During the period under review also, fighting forces killed 140 suspected enemies of the State, and arrested scores, including a leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), one iPius Iguh.

“Since when that (presidential)!directive was given, and the command was established, there has been significant increase in the nation’s daily oil production.

“At the time that the instructions were given, at that time, daily oil production was around 1.1m, 1.2m (barrels per day).

“But today, we are talking about 1.7m (and) getting close to 1.8m, and I’m assuring you that there is increasing rate in progress as we get towards the end of the year”, Buba said.

He assured that troops have continued to deepen operational successes across the various theatres of operation, with a view to reasserting the full authority of the State.

He said: “The ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations of the armed forces have dealt significant blows to terrorist capabilities.

“Troops have denied these terrorists from accomplishing their strategic objectives. As the war wages, troops continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations and retain operational flexibility.

“Troops continue to deepen operational successes across the various theatres of operation. For instance in the South East theatre, troops at FOB Orsu conducted a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of an IPOB terrorist leader.

“The arrested terrorist leader, identified as Pius Iguh, is a founding father of ESN group in Orsu general area of Imo State.

“Similarly, troops at FOB Amaruku conducted a raid that resulted in arrest of another IPOB terrorist commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu.

“He was arrested in Mbano LGA of Abia State. 4.

“Relatedly, troops and security forces in a combined sting operation arrested a notorious cult leader named Ifeanyi Rock. He was arrested with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu in Abia State.

“Meanwhile, during the week under review, troops neutralised 140 and arrested 135 persons. Troops also arrested 18 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 76 kidnapped hostages.”

He added thus: “In the South South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Seven Hundred and Fifty One Million Eight Hundred and Eighty Six Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Naira (N1,751,886,550.00) only.6. Furthermore, troops recovered 241 assorted weapons and 3,254 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown as follows: 141 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, 2 FN rifles, 17 fabricated rifles, 26 dane guns, 13 pump action guns, 4 locally made pistols, one barreta pistol, 2 bayonets and 42 AK47 magazines.7.

“Others are: 2,016 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 970 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 33 rounds 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 76 rounds of 9mm ammo, 113 live cartridges, 2 baofeng radios, 3 vehicles, 31 motorcycles, 18 mobile phones and the sum of N79,052,150.00 and 19$ only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 33 crude oil cooking ovens, 19 dugout pits, 41 boats, 70 drums, 22 storage tanks and 47 illegal refining sites .Other items recovered include 13 speedboats, one tricycle, 4 motorcycles, 3 vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 1,122,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 557,210 litres of illegally refined AGO. 9. Overall, the military assures that it will defeat the terrorist on the battlefield and in their hiding places in order that the country can flourish again.

“We call on citizens to see themselves as the outstretched arm of the military and never to give terrorism any oxygen to thrive in our nation.

